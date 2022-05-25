Count me out: Nonini quits Ezekiel Mutua’s MCSK





Veteran Rapper Hubert Nakitare, popularly known as Nonini, has terminated his membership with the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).

This after the rapper wrote a letter (dated February 17, 2021) to MCSK seeking to terminate his membership.

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Moving on to something that actually works 100%,” the self-styled Godfather of Genge later said following the new development.

In a notice dated Tuesday, May 24, MCSK confirmed that it had parted ways with the musician and thus he will not be entitled to remittances from the Collective Management Organisation (CMO).

Nonini has since shared a copy of an email whose reference was “Termination of your membership at MCSK” which he had received from MCSK acknowledging his request to cut ties with the copyright group.

“Dear Sir, we refer to the above and to your notice of membership termination dated 17th February 2021. Please note that your membership at Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) has been terminated effective 18th May 2022 as per article 9 (e) of Articles of Association of MCSK. We wish you all the best in your endeavors,” the letter signed by new MCSK boss Dr Ezekiel Mutua reads in part.

Nonini’s move comes in the wake of a major row between boy band Sauti Sol and Azimio la Umoja coalition over what the former claims is unauthorized use of their Extravaganza hit at a political event.

The tiff that lasted days eventually sucked in other stakeholders in the local music industry, including MCSK and the Kenya Copyrights Board (Kecobo) – who took divergent views on the matter – as well as some Kenyan artistes.