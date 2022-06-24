Couple arrested after woman’s child is allegedly sodomised by her boyfriend





Police in Nairobi have arrested a couple over suspicion that the man sodomised his girlfriend’s four-year-old son.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the child is currently admitted at a hospital in Nairobi with serious injuries, while the two suspects are being held at Parklands police station.

The matter was reported by the child’s teacher after noticing that the PP1 pupil was in severe pain.

According to the DCI, the child recounted to his teacher how his mother’s boyfriend, a boda boda rider, would assault him and subject him to an unnatural act whenever the mother was away.

Detective have taken up the case as the suspects await arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, two police officers attached to Dandora police station have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a civilian.

A police report filed at Capitol Hill police station states that Mr Benedict Mugo and Mr Moses Kengere were arrested following recommendations by the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) through a letter from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP).

“They will be arraigned before Milimani Law Courts on June 24, to face charges of assault and causing actual bodily harm contrary to section 251 of the penal code and abuse of office contrary to section 101,” the report reads.