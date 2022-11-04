Couple arrested for stealing appliances from school





A woman arrested at her boyfriend’s house where stolen items were found pleaded guilty to theft charges.

At Makadara Law Courts, Sherine Achieng was charged with stealing 13 plastic chairs, 40 mobile phones, a Bluetooth speaker, and a toolbox containing assorted electrical items valued at Sh45,000.

The toolbox contained a pipe wrench, pliers, and a screwdriver.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia, Ms. Achieng admitted stealing the items belonging to Avsi Foundation at the Komarock Secondary School in the Njiru sub-county within Nairobi on October 28th.

She was to be charged with an alternative count of handling stolen property, but the same was shelved after she admitted the main charge.

The suspect was charged with retaining some of the stolen items found at the house while stealing them, knowing or having reasons to believe them to be stolen property.

The theft was reported at Ndandora police station by two workers at the school who found the items missing on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Police officers accompanied them back to the school, and they contacted a search at the school’s watchman’s house within the school compound, where Ms Achieng was found alone with some of the stolen items.

Her boyfriend, the school’s watchman, had gone into hiding. Police recovered eight plastic chairs, a Bluetooth speaker, and the items in the toolbox.

The case will be mentioned on November 11, when the facts and exhibits will be availed in court. The suspect will remain in remand until then.

