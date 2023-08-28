Couple’s planned trip from India to Kenya for their wedding ends tragically





A couple that was planning to travel from India to Kenya, where they were to get married, died in a deadly fire before they could board a plane.

Kenyan national Rupal Kanji Dhanji, 25 and Kishan Premji Halai, 28, were to get married in Kenya but their journey was delayed and the airline they were to use in travelling booked them a room at Hotel Galaxy in Prabhat Colony at Santacruz.

Times of India reported that businessman Kantilal Gordhan Vara, 48, also perished in the fire.

“The three victims who had come from Ahmedabad and were flying to Nairobi, were accommodated in the ground-plus four-storey hotel by the airlines as their flight was rescheduled,” Times of India reported.

The incident is being investigated by Vakola Police which is working closely with the Indian Fire Department.

“We will examine the documentation of the hotel and also conduct an inspection. Action will be taken, if any safety violations are found,” said Mr Ravindra Ambulgekar, who is the chief fire officer.

It has also emerged that the management of the hotel had been asked to ensure that it improves its safety measures but was yet to follow the orders issued.

According to hotel staff the fire started when a client who was occupying room number 204, switched on an AC and sparks flew allover leading to the deadly fire.

The client, on realizing what had happened, rushed to the reception and informed them but efforts to switch off the fire using extinguishers bore no fruits because the curtains in the room had already caught fire and was spreading so fast.

“The flames soon spread to the upper floor via the staircase with wood cladding, embellishments, linen and laundry material turning out to be the fuel for the fire. There were a lot of towels, blankets, bedsheets that were kept on the staircase and in the corridors,” Times of India reported.

