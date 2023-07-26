Court blocks Kenyan government from revoking Uhuru’s son’s firearm license





Jomo Kenyatta, the son of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, has has gotten a reprieve after the High Court barred the Firearms Licensing Board from revoking his firearm license.

The agency has also been barred from demanding that Jomo surrenders his firearm without following the due process of the law.

Justice Jairus Ngaah issued the order after Jomo filed a petition to challenge plans by the state to withdraw his firearm licence.

In a petition filed at the High Court, Jomo argued that the move infringes upon his constitutional rights and is urgently seeking a hearing for the case.

The development comes amidst recent allegations made by some Kenya Kwanza leaders regarding the alleged misuse of firearms by the former First Family.

Responding to these claims, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta publicly refuted any suggestions that his sons possess illegal guns.

Also read: I was not drunk, Uhuru says about his angry outburst at his son’s home

During a recent interview with news editors, Mr Kenyatta addressed the challenges his family has been facing due to these allegations. He confirmed that his two sons, Jomo and Jaba Kenyatta, each own three legally acquired guns while his daughter, Ngina Kenyatta, does not own any firearm.

Mr Kenyatta also revealed that his son, Jomo, applied for a gun after his security details were withdrawn following the assumption of office by President William Ruto last year.

Mr Kenyatta disclosed that he had requested President Ruto’s administration to extend the security detail for his children for an additional year to allow them time to adjust to their new circumstances. However, his plea was rejected, leading his children to follow the due process of applying for firearms legally.

The retired president said his son applied for three guns for his family’s protection, essential for their farm operations, including the open safari camps in Narok County.

“My younger son has an interest in guns, as he uses them to scare away birds at the Mwea Irrigation Scheme. These guns are meant for animal control, and he submitted his application after my tenure in office,” Mr Kenyatta said.

Also read: Details of Uhuru Kenyatta’s son Jomo whose home was raided by police

So, in light of the saga surrounding Jomo’s firearms license, how does one get to possess a gun in Kenya?

The possession of firearms in Kenya is a rare privilege, granted only to a select few individuals. Police officers prioritize safeguarding civilians, leading to stringent criteria for approving self-protection applications.

Under the Kenyan law, no individual can be legally licensed to own more than one firearm for personal safety. Instances where such applications are approved include cases where the applicant’s status inherently exposes them to potential danger.

For instance, individuals who become elected Members of Parliament or Senate or hold prominent positions in the business community may be considered eligible for firearm ownership.

However, private individuals seeking to own a firearm must follow the legal process and obtain a valid gun license. This requirement applies to everyone except for Government and Constitutional agencies, who are authorized by law to bear firearms.

Also read: Uhuru Kenyatta gives Kenyans a glimpse into his tumultuous life as a retired president