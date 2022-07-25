Court detains guarantor with ‘questionable’ title deed

Esther Muthoni Muiruri who was charged with defrauding a businessman Sh34million in an embassy meat tender.. Photo/Richard Munguti

Esther Muthoni Muiruri who was charged with defrauding a businessman Sh34million in an embassy meat tender.. Photo/Richard Munguti





A Nairobi court has ordered police to temporarily detain a woman who presented a questionable title deed before it as surety for her daughter.

Dorcas Njeru Mugo who is an employee of the Interior Ministry is said to have presented the document in a bid to secure the temporary release of her daughter namely Esther Muthoni.

Muthoni who is accused of defrauding a businessman Sh34 million while pretending she was in a position to supply meat to the Kuwait and Qatar Embassies in Nairobi, is facing fraud charges.

Milimani senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi ordered Mugo’s detention at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) pending the validation of the title deed.

Esther is currently detained at the Langata women’s prison.

Mugo presented to the court a title deed for a property in Ruiru which the court heard had been used in another criminal case to bail out a suspect.

Prosecuting counsel James Gachoka raised concern over the title deed presented by Mugo.

Mugo produced photographers of rental houses developed on the land which the court noted are similar to those used in the other criminal case pending in the same court.

She had told the court under oath the worth of her property is Ksh 12.3 million, more than the bond of Sh10 million slapped on her daughter by the court.

The case will be mentioned on Friday for directions.