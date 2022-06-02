Court freezes Ferdinand Waititu’s property

Kiambu governor Ferdinand Ndungu Waititu speaking on phone at the Senate, Parliament Building Nairobi on January 29, 2020 during the hearing of his impeachment. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been denied access to his properties including businesses, houses, seven vehicles and parcels of land.

This follows an order by the High Court to freeze the properties located in Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos and Kiambu.

The order is in relation to a case in which he is accused of embezzling Sh2 billion during his tenure as County boss.

“An order of injunction is hereby issued restraining the defendants, their people or agents from selling, transferring or dealing in any way with the listed properties pending the hearing and determination of the suit,” High Court Judge Esther Maina ruled.

Mr Waititu was impeached from office in January 2020 amid allegation of abuse of office and corruption.

The Ethics and Anti Corruption (EACC) now say he registered the properties in the names of his family members.

In 2020, the agency said it had traced Sh800 million in his accounts and another Sh276 million in his account and that of his family members.

He is among the politicians EACC has recommended be barred from contesting in the August 2022 polls.