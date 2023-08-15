Nairobi Court orders mental assessment of man who beat up mother





A city magistrate has ordered for a mental assessment of a man who punched his mother on the head at her home in Njiru Sub County within Nairobi and demanded to be jailed immediately after pleading guilty to assault charges.

Senior Resident Magistrate Mercy Malingu ordered a psychiatrist report be tabled before her on October 19, 2023, during the mention of the case against the suspect.

The suspect however opposed the requirement for the assessment to determine if he was mentally fit and demanded to be jailed despite the warning by the court prosecutor that he was likely to be jailed for three years.

The court heard that the 28-year-old man attacked his mother at the Mwengenye Estate on July 28, 2023, and assaulted her thereby occasioning her actual bodily injury contrary to section 251 of the Penal Code.

The complainant was asleep when her son woke up and went out then started breaking the window and when she confronted him asking why he was doing it, he descended on her and punched her on the head severally.

The complainant struggled with her son and managed to free herself then proceeded to the Obama police station where she reported the incident.

She recorded a statement with the police over the incident after she sought treatment at a hospital in the area before the suspect was traced and arrested.

The suspect pleaded guilty to the charges and admitted the facts of the case read out to him and demanded to be jailed immediately.

The accused person told the court that he is ill and has been feeding on poisoned food and asked for an order for him to be taken to hospital.

Ms Malingu released him on a cash bail of Sh5000 pending the mental assessment and set hearing of the case to start on November 13, 2023.

