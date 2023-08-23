Court rules ‘Mathee wa Ngara’ be detained for five days

Nairobi businesswoman Nancy Indoveria Kazungu, alias Mathee Wa Ngara, after she was arrested by detectives. PHOTOS | COURTESY

A woman arrested in relation to the multi-million drug cache recovered from a city estate will cool her heels behind bars for five days pending the completion of investigations by the anti-government narcotics police unit.

The woman dubbed ‘mathee wa Ngara’ (the mother from Ngara) who real name is Nancy Endoveria Kigunzu, was arraigned at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) law courts on August 23, 2023.

Senior principal magistrate Ms Njeri Thuku ordered she be detained at the Muthaiga Police station for five days.

The court further ordered the Sh13,443,110 recovered during the reported police raid at a drug den be held at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

The suspect was presented before the court alongside one Teresia Wanjiku and two minors.

Nancy, Teresia and the two minors were directed to be detained at three different police stations to enable the anti-drugs unit officers expedite their probe into the drugs syndicate.

Teresia will be kept at the JKIA Police Station while the minors will be detained at the Child Protection Unit at Muthangari Police Station.

Ms Thuku who overruled defence lawyers Danstan Omari, Cliff Ombeta, Martina Suiga and Sam Nyaberi’s plea to have the drug suspects freed on bond said ‘the prosecutions plea for their detention is meritorious’.

The magistrate however, allowed an application by the defence lawyers that the minors age be determined at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and a report filed in court during the next mention of the case.

Nancy was arrested within Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) after days of speculation on her whereabouts.

The investigating officer urged the suspect be to witness the weighing of the drugs recovered from the drug den in Ngara.

Earlier, the prosecution declined a request to release the suspect on bond arguing that she is a flight risk.

The prosecutor added: “Nancy is required to participate in the weighing and sampling of the seized drugs substances. This must be done in her presence.”

In her two separate rulings, Ms Thuku concurred with the prosecution that the drugs matter under police probe is serious and ‘crime detectives and syndicate busters need to be given time to conclude their indepth investigations’.