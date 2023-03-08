Cow thief awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in court

Clinton Maroko at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi where he pleaded guilty to charges of stock. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A 21-year-old man who stole a cow in Mwiki township within Kasarani sub county in Nairobi is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to stock theft contrary to section 278 of the penal code.

Clinton Maroko admitted that he stole one cow valued at Sh110,000 belonging to David Pulei on March 4, 2023.

Mr Pulei was at his home when he received information that someone had stolen the cow around 7pm. The city herder was informed that the cow was being led towards Githurai.

He and his son and brother immediately trailed the suspect along the route and upon reaching Maji Mazuri area, found Mr Maroko having been detained by members of the public on suspicion of theft.

Mr Pulei identified the animal as his and pleaded with the members of the public not to lynch Mr Maroko. The herder called the area chief who informed the police officers on patrol about the incident.

The police officers proceeded to the scene and arrested Mr Maroko. He was taken to the police station together with the cow.

Mr Maroko pleaded guilty to the charges before Makadara Law Court Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia.

He will be sentenced after the prosecution lays out its case against him later this week.

