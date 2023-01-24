Cracks emerge in Jubilee Party as Raila issues ultimatums, plans weekly rallies

Azimio-OKA Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua arrived at Kamkunji grounds in Kibra on May 31, 2022. Raila was accompanied by Nairobi Azimio candidates for the various seats and some of the leaders. Photo | Jeff Angote | Nation

Jubilee Party is facing internal divisions following an announcement by opposition leader Raila Odinga that he plans to hold weekly political rallies across the country.

On Monday, January 23, 2023, Mr. Odinga also issued eight ultimatums, in which he asked his supporters not to recognize President Dr. William Ruto as the Head of State.

During a rally at Kamkunji grounds in Nairobi County, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader addressed a large crowd.

However, a group of elected and nominated Members of Parliament (MPs) allied to Jubilee Party, which is a member of the Azimio la Umoja coalition, have disagreed with the ultimatums issued by Mr. Odinga.

On Monday morning, the lawmakers held a meeting with President Ruto. The meeting details have not been made public, but sources have reported that the leaders have agreed to work with the government.

“The leaders, despite being members of the Azimio la Umoja coalition, are willing to work with the President. More information on the matter will be communicated as time goes by,” a source close to the ongoing talks told Nairobi News.

Some of the leaders who attended the meeting include Lamu Senator Joseph Kithuku, Stanley Muthama MP for Lamu West, Amos Mwago MP for Starehe, nominated MP Sabina Chege, Bahati MP Irene Njoki, Kinangop MP Zachary Kwenya, and Mark Mwenje of Embakasi West.

Other attendees were Ol Kalau MP David Kiaraho, MP Kanini Kega of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), Daniel Karitho of Igembe Central, and Dr. Shadrack Mwiti the MP for South Imenti.

It is worth noting that Ms. Chege, who Jubilee Party nominated, was considered as a potential running mate for Mr. Odinga in the 2022 General elections. She previously served as the Woman Representative of Murang’a County.

Jubilee Party’s Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, is still working with Mr. Odinga, and has insisted in the past week that Azimio la Umoja won the elections.

Five days ago, Mr. Kioni claimed that Raila won the August 9 elections with 8,170,355 votes, representing 57.53% of the votes cast.

During the Kamukunji rally, he claimed that Mr. Odinga beat President Ruto in three Central Kenya counties: Nyeri, Kiambu, and Kirinyaga.

“Those whose votes were mostly stolen are people from Mt Kenya. As of today (Monday), we know Chebukati said Raila got 800,000 in this region but the truth of the matter is the number of votes Raila got, and we are yet to finish counting, is 2,607, 957,” Mr. Kioni said.

