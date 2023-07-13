Crazy Kennar breaks silence following claims of comedy group finally splitting





Kenyan content creator, Kennedy Odhiambo, popularly known as Crazy Kennar, has finally broken his silence days after he posted “depression is real” on his social media platforms.

The post came amid claims that the last of his famous comedy crew members had left the team.

On Thursday Kennar said he appreciated everyone who had been keeping tabs on him for the past few days when he took a sabbatical leave from content creation.

“Each day I wake up, I always embark on a mission to touch a soul through comedy. I always endevour to ensure that all my online content have a positive impact on anyone who is on the verge of falling into depression. Over time, I have received messages from brothers and sisters with suicidal thoughts, financial problems and broken hearts. There people have no one to talk to. In fact, from their testimonies, they have no hope in sight,” Kennar said.

He went on to confess that he had no capacity to solely help these people and thus needed his fans and followers to help him in ensuring the wellbeing of those next to them.

“Every time I make you smile, share it with a person you feel could be having a problem and just let them know they will be alright. To everyone, I urge you to be your brother’s keeper. For the rest of this month, I will be out to put a smile on your faces each day as I tag you along to walk with me in this journey,” he concluded.

His statement comes almost 10 after he updated his “depression is real” cryptic phrase and went radio silent until today. According to prior Nairobi News reports, the statement came after the female crew in his comedy group seemingly left the team and unfollowed him on social media.

Bushra Sakshi, Yvonne Khisa and Wanjiru Africas formed the female crew of the team in addition to Stanley Omondi and Useful Idioty who left the team months ago. The exit of the five left Kennar as the only standing member of the Crazy Kennar comedy group.

Upon unfollowing Kennar, Yvonne posted, “Toxic people acting as a victim is the funniest thing ever.”

On Africas part, she said,” Men can leave you in the desert with no water. No, actually men will leave you in the desert with no water. Anyway, another day to remind you to fight for your space unapologetically.”

The former male crew revealed they left the group to pursue their personal interests in comedy but it remains unknown why the all female crew left the group last week at the same time.

Unconfirmed reports had it that Kennar’s brother was involved in the management of the crew and the members did not like his involvement. Kennar is yet to issue a statement on these claims.

The Crazy Kennar group rose to fame at the height of the covid-19 pandemic, storming into the comedy scene after years of working hard. Their skits mainly involved campus life, church activities especially regarding the Seventh Day Adventist and dating as a youth in Kenya.