Crazy Kennar gives Bien his flowers for believing in him when he was still a nobody





Comedian Crazy Kennar has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Bien, a member of the award-winning band Sauti Sol, for playing an important role in his journey to success. Known for his hilarious skits, Kennar credits Bien for believing in him in the early stages of his career. The duo first collaborated in 2022 on a skit that went viral.

In the video, Bien portrayed a pastor, Kennar played Zakayo and actor Yvonne Khisa took on the role of Zakayo’s wife. The humor and originality of the sketch resonated with most of his fans. During a recent YouTube interview, Kennar was asked to name an influential person who had inspired his career.

He didn’t hesitate to name Bien.

“I can give a big shout-out to Bien. He was the first artist to appear in my video and he was very humble. He also gave me a platform to perform on the Sauti Sol stage and was the first artist to come out during my show.

He believed in me even when I was not that big. You know when you start and you don’t even make sense, but they support you – Bien is that person,” said Kennar.

Bien, for his part, has also spoken about artists who inspire him.

In an earlier interview with Dr Ofweneke, he described Stivo Simple Boy as a cultural icon.

“As a songwriter, I tapped into his energy when I made ‘Inauma’. I don’t look at him for his music, I look at him for the energy he represents, the energy of someone who can never be put down and someone who pursues his goals in a way that inspires me. People tend to discourage you, but he is a doer. It is hard work to be a Simple Boy in this industry,” said Bien.

However, Bien revealed that despite his admiration, he has yet to collaborate with Stivo Simple Boy.

“The reason I have not worked on anything with Simple Boy is because I have not met him. I make songs that I love and I would never charge for a collaboration,” he added.