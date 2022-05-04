Crazy Kennar set to launch ‘Twack Show’ on YouTube





Content creator Crazy Kennar born Kennedy Odhiambo is set to launch a new show.

The YouTube comedian says the show dubbed The Twack Show will soon be available for his fans on the social media platform.

He said: “We’ve been making you laugh through short comical videos what if we add another way of entertaining you?? Are you really ready for @the_twack_show. aaah we are leaving the Twack kitchen this week with good entertainment,” read the post.

Many fans appear excited by the development with a majority encouraging him.

Kennar is undoubtedly one of the most popular youthful comedians whose content cuts across the hardships mostly experienced by campus students and the youth in general.

He became a household three years ago when he ventured into content creation and with the help of his friends came up with Tales of the Crazy Kennar, which is a YouTube channel that covers short relatable skits.

The 23-year-old has been creating content for a little over half a decade now, and over time his craft opened doors and landed him in rooms he never thought he would step foot into.

Some of his videos have been posted and reposted by continental superstars, among them Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy, thus increasing his popularity.

Kennar has also grown to become an ambassador for a number of brands, runs a team of 11 people, owns a restaurant dubbed ‘Instant Delicacies’ which is situated in Juja and is a final year student pursuing a degree in Actuarial Science at JKUAT.

The self-proclaimed content cartel has amassed over half a million subscribers on his YouTube channel, on account of his 465 videos by the time this article was written.