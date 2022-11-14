Criminals in Nairobi given 30 days to surrender illegal firearms





The Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has warned criminals in Nairobi to surrender their illegal firearms within 30 days as the police moves to arrest insecurity in the country.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with the Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Monday in his office at Jogoo House, the IG said there are youths in possession of guns wo have contacted the governor in an effort to surrender them.

“The governor said there are many people who have reached him saying they have guns which they are willing to surrender to the police. We have agreed in the meeting to give them one month to surrender the firearms,” Koome said.

“A gun is not a phone that you’re holding while walking, it is harmful to the people and we will deal with those criminals in accordance with the law,” IG added.

Governor Sakaja said Nairobi, being the capital city, needs the enforcement of law and order. Sakaja asked the criminals to reform or face the law, even as the county works on its part to restore dignity in town.

“We have agreed on the steps that we will take as a county, including setting up the County Policing Authority, including the Traffic and Safety Authority Committee that will be meeting… there are a lot of changes that will come later,” Sakaja said.

He further said a lot of interventions will be seen soon as well as county Government Enforcement Officers working hand in hand with the police officers.

“We are telling our young people who might have been involved in the recent crimes, please, for your own good, desist from it.”

The governor added that his administration will not protect anybody who will be involved in crime, and illegal dumping within the city.

“This city will have order. We will not sleep, we will not rest until you are able to sleep at home peacefully, until you are able to rest, until you are able to walk freely.”

Earlier on, when he signed the Sh38.3 billion 2022/2023 Appropriation Bill, the governor said the county will create employments for the youths in order to avoid being involved in crimes.