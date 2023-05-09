Crocodile spotted swimming in Nairobi River rescued

A crocodile was seen swimming in the dirty waters of Nairobi River near Kiambiu Informal Settlement in Kamukunji. PHOTO| COURTESY

A crocodile was seen swimming in the dirty waters of Nairobi River near Kiambiu Informal Settlement in Kamukunji. PHOTO| COURTESY





Panic gripped the Kiambiu informal settlement in Kamukunji, Nairobi, over the weekend after residents were greeted by an expectant guest.

A lone crocodile was spotted lurking on the banks of the ever-polluted Nairobi River as residents raised the alarm, before being rescued by local authorities on Sunday.

Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan said on Twitter that locals were both terrified and excited by the unusual visitor, which was later rescued and returned to its home.

No one seems to know exactly where the reptile came from.

But it is thought to have been swept downstream during the heavy rains that are currently pounding the country.

Local people flocked to the river to catch a glimpse of the reptile – a rare sight in the area.

“This rare event reminds us that the Nairobi River is not dead. It also challenges us to dream of a cleaner and greener river where it can be a source of joy and beauty for the city and its wildlife,” said the MP.

Also read: Fury as KWS officers caught on camera shooting stray crocodile – VIDEO

What if I told you that Nairobi River was once a clean river with fish and other aquatic life? You might think I am making it up. But it’s true. And guess what? There is still hope for the river. A few days ago, a crocodile was seen swimming in the dirty waters near Kiambiu… pic.twitter.com/qUowHJClsB — Yusuf Hassan (@MPyusufhassan) May 7, 2023

While recounting how the Nairobi River used to be clean, the MP also called for the cleaning and restoration of the heavily polluted river so that it can support life.

“However, it’s important to note that these tasks are not stand-alone measures. They should be accompanied by other initiatives, such as improving our waste management systems, promoting recycling and strictly enforcing environmental laws,” he said.

The latest incident comes days after a baby elephant was found dead on the banks of the Chepkositonik River in Bomet last week.

Reports suggest that the little jumbo may have been swept down the river all the way from Nakuru County.

According to locals, the little jumbo was found dead in what is suspected to be a case of drowning.

The rains have caused widespread destruction across the country, with most rivers overflowing their banks.

All wildlife is managed by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), which has yet to issue a statement on either incident.

Also read: Why Tanzania is selling off all its hippos and crocodiles