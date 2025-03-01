Cross-dresser Kelvin Kinuthia talks relationship and butt lift





Kinuthia Kelvin is a popular cross-dresser Content Creator, Tiktoker, YouTuber, and Influencer who identifies as ‘she’.

I don’t think getting your parents too involved in your love relationship is a good idea because it can lead to a lack of boundaries and hurt the relationship.

I have been in several relationships, but the one that lasted the longest was when I dated someone for two years.

No, Sam (Waweru) and I never dated, he was my best friend.

As for us breaking up, no we didn’t, life just happened and we kind of outgrew each other.

No, I never leaked his nudes. I know the whole story about those pictures, but it’s not my story to tell.

I don’t understand why people thought our friendship was weird. Everyone thought we were dating, but we were just good friends.

The thought of having a child has never crossed my mind, and if it ever happens, I think I could only have two children at most.

Yes, I have thought about getting a boob job. For those of you who are wondering what’s going on down there, don’t worry, we’re fine.

I did some research and what shocked me is the cost of getting a boob job. It will cost you over a million shillings, between 1.3 and 1.6 million, that’s a whole deposit on a brand-new car.

But I have made up my mind if I can raise that kind of money, I will do the job. But I have no intention of doing the same with my backside. It’s as natural as it is and as good as I want it to be.

I have also had laser treatment to get rid of my beard permanently. Someone said that baby girls don’t have beards, they have facial hair.