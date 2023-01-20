Crossdressing terrorist? Anti-terrorism officers nab man with suspicious gadget





Officers drawn from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) have been alerted over an incident where a man dressed in a dera was found with a suspicious gadget.

The man, who identified himself as Mohamed Shilling alias, Mohamed Shaban was nabbed by hawk-eyed public members in Tana River County after they noticed that he was masquerading as a lady and wearing a yellow hijab.

A police report seen by this reporter clearly states that the locals went ahead and handed over the suspect to the area chief.

Also read: Man who wanted to blow up KICC convicted for plotting terrorist attack

“The chief then contacted officers attached to Wema General Service Union (GSU), who acted promptly and went to the site. Upon searching the person, they found him with an electronic gadget looking like a phone recorder,” the report read in part.

He was picked up by the GSU officers currently interrogating him on the incident and his mission.

This comes just months after the United States of America (USA) issued a travel advisory to its citizens against traveling to some parts of Kenya.

In a statement by the State Department, the advisory was classified as a Level 2: Exercise increased caution, with the citizens being warned of crime, terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping.

“Some areas have increased risk,” the statement read.

Also read: Police arrest journalist Laban Cliff Onserio ‘found’ with grenade

The areas flagged include Kenya-Somalia border counties, some parts of the coast region, Turkana county, and parts of Nairobi County.

US citizens were warned against visiting the counties bordering Somalia, as they were categorized as Level 4: Do not travel.

“Due to terrorism concerns, US government personnel are prohibited from travelling to the below Kenya-Somalia border counties and Coastal areas,” the statement read.

They include Mandera, Wajir, and Garissa counties, all due to kidnapping and terrorism.

The Coastal region areas listed are Tana River, Lamu and Kilifi County north of Malindi, also due to kidnapping and terrorism.

Also read: Tiktoker Jony Hairdesigner: Why I enjoy crossdressing