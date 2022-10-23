Cryptocurrency group ‘hack’ Raila aide’s Twitter account





The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has confirmed the hacking of Raila Odinga’s aide Philip Etale’s twiiter account.

In a tweet on the party’s official page, ODM said, “Our Director of Communication Philip Etale’s Twitter account @EtalePhilip has reportedly been hacked by unknown persons. This happened less than thirty minutes ago. We urge Kenyans on Twitter and the general public to treat any information posted on the handle with contempt.”

Our Director of Communication Philip Etale’s Twitter account @EtalePhilip has reportedly been hacked by unknown persons. This happened less than thirty minutes ago. We urge Kenyans on Twitter and the general public to treat any information posted on the handle with contempt. — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) October 22, 2022

Also read: Raila’s brother Oburu Odinga ‘prepares for his death’

Mr Etale, the ODM publicist had shared on having his account hacked saying, “Dear friends, hackers have once again attacked my Twitter handle. I have lost it to unknown crooks. I am in the meantime working round the clock to see if I can recover it. I lost my first handle which had close to 600K followers under similar circumstances in 2014. To my followers, don’t respond to anything posted on the handle below. Thank you.”

Etale, a career journalist has worked for Raila for the past decade.

He previously worked as a reporter at both Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) and Citizen TV.

He has a huge following on social media and mostly posts about political and topical issues.

Notably, the hackers pinned a post encouraging Kenyans to join the cryptocurrency venture. The first tweet garnered at least 3,500 likes and about 1,900 retweets. The hackers also changed the user name from Philip Etale to CZ Binance.

On the post, a link was shared that directs curious users outside the social media platform.

However, digital security experts warned against clicking the link as it may have been malicious. Additionally, the hackers changed the account’s profile photo.

Also read: Miguna meets Oscar Sudi, hints at Hustler alliance