CS Amina to consult Uhuru on football stalemate

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed says she will consult President Uhuru Kenyatta and other football stakeholders and come up with a fresh road map to end the leadership stalemate in the sport.

She spoke after receiving the report of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee, a body that has been managing the sport in the interim for the past six months ever since the CS disbanded FKF led by Nick Mwendwa.

The committee led by retired Judge Aaron Ringera and its secretariat has been running the topflight league, National Super League, Women Premier League, FKF Division One, and Division Two leagues.

It exits with five matches remaining to the end of the season in both the top men’s and women’s leagues with other competition slated to end in June.also expected to end next month.

“We shall provide a clear road map on Thursday on how we shall move on after meeting with the President and football stakeholders,” said Mohamed after receiving the report at Kasarani on Tuesday.

The CS however didn’t clarify whether, as had been anticipated, a transition committee will be put in place before the FKF elections are held to get new officials.

Among the raft of changes proposed by the exiting committee is for the FKF constitution to be amended to conform with the Kenyan constitution and Sports Act.

Also, the committee has proposed that FKF hands over running of the league to a limited company.

On the elections of FKF officials, the committee proposed that it be done according to the adopted FKF new constitution, Sports Act and the constitution of Kenya.

FKF branches are also expected to meet later this month to officially remove the FKF National Executive Committee Members and replace them with new ones before elections are held.