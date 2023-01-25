CS Chelugui: Magoha was a game changer in our education system

CS Education George Magoha addresses the congregation during the centenary celebrations of Maranda High School in Bondo,Siaya on February 14,2020. Magoha directed that the remaining 8000 students yet to join form one in the 100% transition policy program to walk to any school for admission.Photo/Ondari Ogega

Tributes continue to come in following the death of the former Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha who died on Tuesday at the age of 71.

In his condolence message to the family and friends of the late CS, Cooperatives CS Simon Chelugui remembered Prof Mahoga as a towering academic giant and an accomplished medical doctor who earned respect and honour locally and globally because of excellent work.

The CS recalled that during one of the cabinet meetings, the former Education CS stood out as a dependable team player and a very knowledgeable person.

“As a cabinet Secretary of Education, he initiated 100% transition from primary school to secondary and expertly steered the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC),” CS Chelugui said.

According to CS Chelugui, Prof Magoha introduced timely, safe, and secure exam management and oversaw the expansion of school facilities and other programs.

“I had the privilege to invite him to my home county where he graced the groundbreaking ceremony of a primary school in Salabani in Baringo South. He rescued many children who had been neglected from attending school.”

Also, the CS said that when Prof Magoha was serving as a Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nairobi for 10 years, he initiated reforms and expanded the university in a way that made life better not just for students but the whole UON fraternity.

“At UON, Prof Magoha will be remembered for generations because of grand projects like the UON tower and the underground tunnel linking the institution and Nairobi CBD. This has ensured the safety of students and other pedestrians.”

The late CS has also been eulogized as a revolutionist who ensured that exam cheating is reduced to zero while restoring the integrity of national examinations.

“He also introduced the fast and efficient marking of these examinations. His sterling record at the helm of the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) speaks for itself.”

