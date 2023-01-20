CS Chelugui reinstates Youth Enterprise CEO who was fired by ex-CS Mucheru





Cooperatives and MSME Development Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui has reinstated Youth Enterprise Fund Chief Executive Officer Josiah Moriasi to his position today.

This complies with the court order pending for the last three years.

In 2020, the Employment and Labour Relations court ruled in favour of Mr Moriasi in a judgment that indicted the board for contravening his constitutional rights through wrongful and unfair dismissal.

Also, the court had ordered that Mr Moriasi be given back his job.

Upon assuming office recently, CS Chelugui set out to enforce the order.

Accordingly, the Chief Executive Officer officially returns to the office on January 20.

Mr Moriasi was kicked out of office by the Youth Enterprise Development Fund Board, where five of nine Board Members voted to have his contract terminated.

The CEO thanked the new administration for trusting him and assured President William Ruto of total collaboration from the youth.

“I wish to thank CS Simon Chelugui, PS Susan Mangeni, outgoing Ag. CEO Benson Muthendi and staff for the warm welcome. I commit to work with you, ensure we remain focused on serving the youth and attain President William Ruto vision for the youth of Kenya,” Mr Moriasi said.

In 2020, the Court of Appeal Court of Appeal suspended proceedings of a case that Mr Moriasi filed at the Employment and Labour Relations Court challenging his removal from office.

Trouble began when Mr Moriasi’s contract expired in October 2019 and was extended by six months. His fixed-term contract ended on April 30, 2020.

The board then voted to sack him over claims of poor performance and mismanaging the organization.

