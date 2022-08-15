CS Mucheru denies calling Ruto to congratulate him (Screenshot)

Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and Technology, Joe Mucheru, during open Data Protection and Privacy Conference in Nairobi on June 21, 2022. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Joe Mucheru, the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication, and Technology, has denied making a phone call to presidential aspirant William Ruto, to congratulate him.

This came about after a Facebook user using the name “CS Joe Mucheru EGH” posted a picture of the Deputy President talking on the phone with the caption, “Congratulations if all goes well.”

Mucheru shared a screenshot of a social media post denying that he called the Deputy President who is the United Democratic Alliance party’s presidential candidate “congratulating him on the win”.

He branded the post “fake”.

“This is just desperation…Fake!!” He tweeted on his verified account.

KOT reacted to the post.

@vannestle tweeted, “Everyone can see except kk people that the handle is fake, Mucheru’s handle is blue ticked and this one is not.”

Another tweep, @EmceeSakwa, added, “Thank God for verified accounts. This would have been difficult to come out of.”

Check out the tweet below that elicited strong reactions.

This is just desperation..Fake!! pic.twitter.com/fFpffBCz19 — CS Joe Mucheru EGH (@mucheru) August 14, 2022

To guard against fake news, CS Mucheru said the government has put in place all measures to ensure that Kenyans are not duped by what he said was “fake tallies.”

“We assure you that if there are any fake tallies, they are going to be dealt with. Security in our country is paramount and ensuring so is having a clear communication method,” Mr Mucheru said.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has allowed political parties, candidates and the media to tally and tabulate their own results, but has warned them against making any declaration, which is a constitutional preserve of the elections agency.

The winner of the presidential race needs to secure 50 per cent plus one vote and at least a quarter of the votes in 24 of Kenya’s 47 counties.