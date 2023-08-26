CS Murkomen makes a statement with Sh131K Gucci sneakers after blackout





Kipchumba Murkomen, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, made a striking entrance on Saturday, August 26, at the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) offices within the bustling Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Despite a tumultuous night marked by a nationwide blackout disrupting travel plans, Murkomen’s unshakable style took center stage.

His inner thoughts may have been cloaked in concern over the disruption that had brought JKIA to a screeching halt, Murkomen hid that well under his sleek black T-shirt harmoniously paired with sophisticated grey khaki trousers.

While his attire exuded authority and style, it was his choice of footwear that stole the spotlight—a pair of vibrant electric blue Gucci sneakers valued at Sh131,381.

The 669582 UPGB0 GG Sneakers showcased Murkomen’s affinity for opulent fashion.

Gucci is renowned for its use of premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship. The footwear features the world’s finest leather.

The choice of Gucci over other renowned brands such as Nike and Adidas to make this bold fashion statement speaks volumes about Murkomen’s individuality.

According to a recent survey conducted by BoF Insights – Business of Fashion’s data and analysis think tank – while Nike dominated the charts as the top brand, Gucci claimed an impressive second position, surpassing even Adidas.

CS Kipchumba Murkomen tweeted after the meeting at Kenya Airports Authority offices at JKIA saying, “This situation WILL NOT happen again.”

KOT was not impressed. The nationwide blackout triggered a flurry of opinions and calls for accountability as citizens shared their frustrations and concerns on social media platforms.

While some questioned the need for physical presence in meetings, others emphasized the urgency of implementing long-term solutions to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Kenya West tweeted, “You mean the KAA chairman couldn’t attend the meeting instead joined the crucial meeting virtually? At a time when Kenyans are this mad this shouldn’t happen. Some bit of seriousness?”

Antony Alexandria Irungu added, “Saying that it will never happen again without detailing the solid solutions taken means that it’s likely to happen. Will multiple generators be installed and regularly tested? And it’s a good time to break the KPLC monopoly. We need more power distributors. Competition brings innovation.”

Douglas Orang’i noted, “Did it need your physical presence for them to make that assurance to you? It is as if what happened is rocket science and they now understand it unlike before! Preparedness shouldn’t require a CS intervention. Something is so wrong systematically.”

@AndyKe_ advised, “Kindly Spare 700m to install new backup generators.”

