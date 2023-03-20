D-Day as March 20 Maandamano kicks off (Live blog)





Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance politicians, led by opposition leader Raila Odinga, are set to take to the streets in what they term will be a peaceful demonstration against President William Samoei Ruto’s government as well as the high cost of living in Kenya.

Nairobi News previously reported that Raila Odinga issued three conditions to the President, which were the opening of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission computer servers which he said would reveal that he won the August 9 presidential election and not President Ruto.

Also read: Staying safe during demonstrations: 5 essential tips to follow

Additionally, Raila Odinga demanded that the President lower the cost of living in the country after several basic needs, like food, had price hikes placed on them.

Lastly, Raila Odinga demanded that the process of appointing new IEBC Commissioners to replace those who dissented against President Ruto’s victory be stopped. Raila said that if this condition was met, he would step back from the other conditions and give dialogue between them an opportunity.

Using the #Maandamano, follow our live updates as D-Day Maandamao by Azimio kicks off across the country:

12AM: Raila Odinga tells Kenyans he is not interested in their demographics but their happiness. He also calls on Kenyans to awaken and fight against bloodthirsty regimes as a people whose destiny cannot be intimidated by threats and intimidation.

“In a matter of hours, we begin taking over our country and our destiny,” Raila Odinga said in his statement.

Also read: How #maandamano propelled Raila to power, leaving Ruto on the edge

7AM: Images emerge online showing deserted Nairobi Central Business District streets, and several businesses shut down as law enforcement pours into the streets to beef up security. This is after Raila Odinga previously announced that the opposition will march to State House Nairobi from the CBD, “to regain their stolen victory.”

7:18AM: Winnie Odinga, the youngest daughter of Raila Odinga claims that their electronics have been hacked and are all unusable. Calls on all opposition supporters to meet her in the streets, “#RutoMustGo.”

7:54 AM: The Azimio camp claims that the Communications Authority, under the leadership of Ezra Chiloba “unfairly and wrongfully disabled” their leaders and team members’ phone lines in attempts to sabotage the protests.

“We call upon the Communications Authority to up step and be a regulator and not a partner in crime,” said the Azimio camp in their statement.

9:13AM: Mumias East Member of Parliament unveils his Maandamano uniform

Hehe kweli it's a public holiday don't joke with Baba it started like a joke but it's a reality raila has achieved in this game ….Let president put aside his proud and arrogant deputy na tuzungumze kama wakenya …#sakaja warned them they didn't listen sasa ona pic.twitter.com/DaoHZe20ug — Peter K. Salasya, MP (@P_Salasya) March 20, 2023

Also read: 10 hilarious tweets by KOT about #maandamano