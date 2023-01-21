Dad bought me my first car when I was just 12, Francis Kiambi’s son reveals





The firstborn son of tycoon Francis Kiambi has nostalgically recalled how his dad bought him his first car when he was just 12 years old.

In a tribute to his late father, Ian Murithii, said he became what he is today largely because of his father’s efforts.

“I fondly remember when my dad bought me my first car, it was my dream to own a car and for my 12th birthday he bought me one. I feel lost and empty now that my father is gone,” Mr Murithii said.

The bereaved son also narrated how his late father used to take him to the best holiday destinations and always offered the family his best.

He described his father as his greatest friend who taught him about life and moulded him into the man he is today.

Murithii said despite his any shortcomings, his father never got angry at him and would always guide do him on what was right.

Kiambi died on Monday, January 9, 2023 at his Karen home at the age of 50. His family members, including his wife Ms Mary Muthoni, have paid glowing tribute to him.

In her tribute, Ms Muthoni said whenever she looks at their four children in the eyes all she sees is her deceased husband.

“Our family is our two sons, Ian and Brian, and our two daughters, Michelle and Jane, and every time I look into their eyes, I see parts of you. They are a testament of the love we shared,” she said.

The grieving widow also said that they had a lot of plans as a family and that she will work hard to ensure that she achieves them.

Ms Muthoni also recounted how they met at a young age, at a time when they had lots of ambitions and dreams.

The deceased has been similarly eulogized by other family members.

In a tribute book on his life titled Life and Times of Francis Kiambi Matanka Kiriiro, the family revealed interesting things he did when he was alive.

“Francis grew up in humble beginnings leading a remarkably simple life at his young age,” the family said.

