Daddie Marto and wife debut ‘Nairobi Bachelor’ on Showmax





Celebrity couple Daddie Marto and Koku Lwanga are again stepping into the spotlight, this time as co-hosts of an exciting new dating show, ‘Nairobi Bachelor’.

Premiering on Showmax on December 6, 2024, the 13-episode series promises a fresh and compelling twist on the dating show genre, taking viewers on an unforgettable journey through the complexities of modern love.

Nairobi Bachelor chronicles the search for love as young bachelors and singletons embark on a quest to find their perfect match.

Using only their senses and wits, each bachelor must navigate unique challenges to find the woman of his dreams.

But the road to romance isn’t always smooth.

The show introduces a unique “baggage” segment where potential couples confront their pasts and deepest secrets.

Will they accept each other’s truths and move forward, or will the weight of their baggage prove too much to bear?

Produced by Real Strike Studios, the team behind the award-winning 2023 short film Kanairo, the show has already generated buzz for its innovative approach.

Clementina Kabutha, the show’s creator and director, shared her inspiration for the series:

“Nairobi Bachelor was born out of a desire to revolutionize the traditional dating show format.

We wanted to create a platform that reflects the complexities of modern love, where emotional connection, shared values, and the ability to deal with life’s challenges are paramount”.

Kabutha went on to emphasize the show’s unique appeal:

“The show’s premise blends real-life stories and compelling drama to strike the perfect balance between entertainment and authenticity.

Featuring a diverse cast and set against Nairobi’s vibrant urban backdrop, Nairobi Bachelor infuses cultural richness and relatability, fostering a deep connection with its audience.”

Co-host Koku Lwanga expressed her excitement about the project:

“When the opportunity came up, I was excited and a little scared. Hosting a show like this was completely out of my comfort zone, but I saw it as a chance to grow and embrace something new. I have always been passionate about meaningful connections and relationships, and being a part of a project that celebrates love in all its complexity felt incredibly rewarding”.

Daddie Marto reflected on the challenges of modern dating:

“Dating in 2024 is certainly not for the faint of heart! Nairobi Bachelor reveals that dating in Kenya is both challenging and deeply rooted in cultural nuances.

People navigate a mix of traditional expectations and modern ideals, not to mention the influence of social media and dating apps. While technology has changed how we meet, the core of love – trust, respect, and vulnerability – remains the same.