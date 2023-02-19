Dahabshiil sends help to Turkey earthquake victims

Dahabshiil Group representative in the United Arab Emirates Ismail Hassan (Centre) Somalia Ambassador to Turkey H.E Jama A. Mohamed (right) during the presentation of the Cheque from Dahabashiil to representative of AFAFD ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Muhammet Maruf Yaman (left) in aid of the victims of the deadly earthquake that hit Turkey recently. PHOTO: COURTESY

Africa’s leading money transfer company Dahabshiil has joined other corporates across the world to provide help to victims of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria by donating money to those affected.

The earthquake has left about 40,000 people, including Ghana football star Christian Atsu, dead.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has also announced that Kenya will send tea among other donations to victims of the earthquake.

Dahabshiil has donated two million Turkish Lira (about Sh13 million) to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, AFADBaskanlik.

Dahabshiil is the first African company to announce such a donation, which it is doing to show Africa’s solidarity with the Turkey government and people.

Dahabshiil said the company and its staff across the world will continue to pray for the government and the people of Turkey and especially those affected by the devastating earthquake.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake, which struck Monday, has killed more than 35,000 people across Turkey and Syria so far, according to officials.

Meanwhile, closer to home, Dahabshiil has donated funds and other items to assist families who have been displaced in the conflict in Las Anod.

Dahabshiil said the donation included food and blankets which will be distributed by company officials and local residents.

