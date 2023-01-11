Dancing TikTok chief Ogilo Migun: Wives must allow their men to club

John Ogilo Migun, the Kisumu Assistant Chief whose dance video went viral shows the nation team some of his dance move during an interview at Xaverian Primary School on January 9, 2021. PHOTO|Tonny Omondi

Kenya’s favourite dancing mubaba, John Ogilo Migun, who is also a basketball coach and an Assistant Chief, told Nairobi News that women must allow their men to go clubbing if they expect any productivity in the house.

“I saw somebody tweet that ‘He is really enjoying himself and the wife thinks that he is cheating’ (in response to his viral dancing video).

“Some (responses) were funny, and I think somehow it’s true. You might find somebody has gone out just to chill out and unwind, blowing off steam after work. But the suspicion level of the partner, the spouses, they might think that someone is cheating.

“I want to encourage women that you need to allow your spouses to go out at times to relax so that they come back to the house, they are productive,” said Mr Migun on January 10, 2023.

John Ogilo Migun a.k.a the Sherehe Master shot to internet fame in December 2022 when he was recorded having the time of his life in a crowded club, busting old dance moves to the hit song Kuna Kuna by Vic West, Fathermoh, Brandy Maina, Mudigi Savara and Thee Exit Band.

Many enjoyed how carefree he was in the club, with some saying some wives should find solace in the fact that some of their men simply go to clubs to have fun and not hang around with women.

Later, Mr Migun would claim that he had been on an undercover mission to bust a drug ring when the viral video was recorded.

“After work, we had gone on an undercover mission involving drug abuse. Suddenly, this song that I really love began playing, I know the song and I like it very much,” Assistant Chief Ogilo Migun told Citizen Digital.

He also told Nairobi News that he had been seeing people dancing to the song with its popular dances that went viral on TikTok, and he tried practising them.

He also said that they were dance styles that were easy for him to dance to because his weight could allow it.

