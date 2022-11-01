Dandora Cop charged for forging ex-wife’s signature in police records





A police officer, Daniel Mutisya, was arraigned on Monday before the Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Micheni for allegedly conspiring to defeat justice by forging his estranged wife’s signature in an OB at the Dandora Police Station.

Mr. Mutisya was accused of conspiring to defeat justice by forging his estranged wife’s signature, Josephine Mutindi Kithu, on a withdrawal letter presented as evidence to Milimani Children’s Court.

The suspect is alleged to have committed the offense on January 10, 2019, at Dandora Police Station with two other officers who were already charged.

According to the charge sheet, the two conspired to defeat justice on January 10, 2019, at Dandora Police Station by forging the signature of Ms. Mutindi on a withdrawal letter presented as evidence to the court.

Ms. Mutindi was the complainant in a matter before the Makadara Law Courts in which her ex-husband, who is a general duty officer in Ruai, was charged with attempting to cause her death in 2019.

He was also charged on the second count of abusing the authority of his office, an act prejudicial to the rights of Ms. Mutindi.

The suspect denied the charges and pleaded for lenient bond terms, saying that he had been interdicted, and produced a letter of his interdiction, a document that was to be evidence witnessed by him and Bernard Malombe.

The court further heard that on October 4 last year, Mr. Mutisya fraudulently uttered a forged withdrawal letter before Milimani Children’s court as documentary evidence purporting it to be genuine and validly signed.

The magistrate released the suspect on a cash bail of Sh100, 000 or a bond of Sh200, 000, and the case will be mentioned on November 14.

Earlier this month, two police officers who allegedly helped the suspect to forge the OB signature at Dandora police station were charged.

The two who are Judy Musau and Bernard Malombe, denied forgery and abuse of office charges.

The court documents at Makadara Law Courts show that Mr Mutisya had intentionally attempted to light a gas cooker with a matchbox to burn the ex-wife and children who were home at the time.

The officers were arrested by officers from the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) on October 4 and booked at Capitol Hill police station, where they were remanded until today’s arraignment.

Mr. Musau is attached to Dandora Police Station, while his colleague Mr. Malombe is attached to Central Police Station.

