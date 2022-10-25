Dandora man arrested with homemade gun wanted for murder





Mr John Kimani Muchina, alias Kimsee, who was recently arrested while reportedly in possession of a homemade gun made is also accused of killing a woman in Nairobi in 2018 before going into hiding.

Kimsee who’d also reportedly tried to kill a chief was cornered by sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) while in his house in Kayole, Nairobi County.

This is after members of the public alerted authorities of suspicious business in the rented house.

“A 23-year-old robbery suspect was arrested in the city and found in possession of a homemade firearm capable of firing. His apprehension materialized after police officers got wind of a man acting suspiciously,” the statement read in part.

A senior cop attached to the DCI on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, told Nairobi News that in 2018, Kimsee stabbed and killed a woman within Dandora and he managed to flee with her mobile phone and money.

He also once reportedly shot a live bullet with the aim of killing a chief in Dandora, but missed his target.

“The two incidents took place within Kifarange area of Dandora and it is within this route that he led a gang that gave people up to Kasarani area sleepless nights,” our source who spoke in confidence as they are not authorized to address the media said.

The officer further said is suspected to have been attacking people late in the evening, at night and early morning at the Gituamba Bridge which connects Dandora and Santon in Kasarani area.

Police believe the suspect went into hiding after realizing he was on the wanted list.

It has also emerged that Mr Kimani’s mother has appealed to well wishers to help him raise funds that will secure his son’s temporary release.

During the weekend raid in his house, police officers also reportedly recovered six pocket phones, motor vehicles keys, empty wallets, and a motorcycle.

