Danstan Omari calls out President Ruto for haphazard spending





Lawyer Danstan Omari has called out President William Ruto’s administration for their haphazard spending yet they are complaining of the accumulation of debts.

Speaking in an NTV interview, Omari questioned how the government could be spending and creating dockets while the words in their tongues are how much debt there is and the need to repay.

Kenya so far is grappling with Sh9.2 trillion debt.

“The President and team are saying the loans are so much yet they are creating offices for wives, preachers, and buying new vehicles. When you know you have no money you don’t go to the supermarket and start buying a KES 100,000 whiskey, you remain and take strong tea without milk,” he said.

Also read: Four times DP Gachagua has blamed Uhuru, Raila’s handshake for country’s woes

Echoing, David Ndii, President Ruto’s economic advisor, Omari said that this government has no clue that Kenyans have no food. Ndii, while in an interview shared that there was no single day that he was not irritated by how wasteful the government could be.

“Government is extremely wasteful, there is not a single day that I am not exasperated by not just how wasteful it is but by how deliberate it is and how unbothered people are,” he said.

Apart from Ndii and Omari who have called President Ruto out for his spending, the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Alliance affiliated politicians have also weighed in on the matter saying the coalition rejects in totality Dr Ruto’s mode of governance.

“We believe the time has come for Kenya Kwanza to provide solutions not excuses. More importantly, we reject any attempt to pass the burden to the people in the name of the people tightening their belts. Kenyans are suffering enough already. There can be no more tightening of the belt,” wrote Opiyo Wandayi, the Minority leader.

Also read: Ruto praises David Ndii despite social media backlash