DAP-K’s Wafula Wamunyinyi speaks after Bungoma electoral loss

Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) Party Leader Wafula Wamunyinyi (left) with Trans Nzoia Gubernatorial hopeful George Natembeya at the party head offices in Nairobi on April 14, 2022. PHOTO LUCY WANJIRU

DAP-K party leader Wafula Wamunyinyi has broken his silence after losing in the recent Bungoma Senatorial mini-poll.

The politicians took to his socials to congratulate Kenyans as the country celebrated its 59th birthday.

He stopped short of commenting on the election defeat.

“As we celebrate 59 years of self-rule as a country, this is time to reflect on the dreams and aspirations of our freedom fighters. It took sacrifice and selflessness to realize the freedom we enjoy today. Happy Jamhuri Day fellow Kenyans!” he tweeted.

Wamunyinyi, a veteran politician, came third in the mini-poll won by Ford-Kenya’s Wafula Wakoli.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Mwambu Mabonga finished second.

This was Wamunyinyi’s second electoral loss in four months. In August, he was defeated by Ford Kenya’s John Makali in the Kanduyi parliamentary seat.

The election results indicate Ford-Kenya, under party leader Moses Wetangula is still dominant in the region.