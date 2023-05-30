Daring fake cop denies impersonation charge





A brazen police impersonator who allegedly arrested a businessman and his two employees while claiming to be a police officer attached to Nairobi Central Police Station and demanded Sh10,000 to release them has been charged with impersonating a police officer.

At Makadara Magistrate’s Court, Mr Stanley Ng’ang’a is accused of falsely representing himself as a police officer to businessman Kenton Ombati with intent to defraud him of Sh10,000 at Simba Centre along River Road in downtown Nairobi on May 26.

Mr Ng’anga is said to have entered the premises claiming that he intended to arrest the businessman and his two employees.

He allegedly arrested two of Mr Ombati’s employees on the fifth floor and took them downstairs where he allegedly assaulted them before taking them back to the office.

Mr Ng’ang’a later allegedly demanded Sh10,000 from Mr Ombati while threatening to arrest him and continued to harass the workers.

Mr Ombati secretly called officers from the Kamukunji police station, who responded immediately and arrived at the building, where they arrested Mr Ng’ang’a before he left the premises.

The police asked the accused to identify himself, and he claimed to be a police officer from the Central Police Station, but did not have a National Police Service appointment certificate on him.

He was taken to Kamukunji police station where he was detained pending investigation.

Police took statements from Mr Ombati, his two workers and a security guard who let Mr Ng’ang’a into the building after he claimed to be a police officer.

The four are listed as witnesses along with the police officer who investigated the case.

The accused denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Mercy Malingu.

Mr Ombati, through his lawyer, urged the court to set strict bail conditions for the suspect, claiming that the assault charges will follow soon after being approved by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The suspect was released on Sh500,000 bail.

The case will come up for mention on 18 July ahead of the commencement of trial on 11 September this year.

