Daring fake cop who stole phone at police station awaits sentencing





An alleged police impersonator who stole a taxi driver’s phone and cash at Embakasi Police Station is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to theft contrary to section 268 (1) of the Penal Code read with section 275 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Joshua Barongo admitted to stealing a mobile phone valued at Sh17,000 and cash in the sum of Sh1000 on May 5 this year after being arraigned before Makadara Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia.

He also admitted a charge of malicious damage to property contrary to Section 339 (1) of the Penal Code.

Mr Barongo admitted at the same police station that he wilfully and unlawfully destroyed a windscreen and a side mirror of a car belonging to Daniel Mutua.

The side mirror and windscreen are valued at Sh10,000.

Also read: Fake cop in court for attempted assault of police officer

Mr Barongo, however, denied the charge of impersonating a police officer contrary to Section 101 (b) of the National Police Service Act, where he is accused of pretending to be a police officer attached to Embakasi Police Station.

Mr Ouna was at Greatwall Apartments in Athi River Sub County after dropping off a client when Mr Barongo stopped him and asked him to take him to Embakasi Police Station.

Mr Barongo allegedly claimed that he was a police officer at the station and that he needed to pick up his laptop, phone and a smart card that he had left at his office.

They agreed that Mr Barongo would pay Sh1,300 for the trip and they went to the station.

On arrival, Mr Barongo allegedly introduced himself as a police officer attached to Kamukunji Police Station to an officer manning the station gate.

He then went to the report office accompanied by Mr Ouna. He left Mr Ouna outside and entered the report office.

Mr Barongo then came out of the report office and borrowed Mr Ouna’s phone, pretending to call a police officer and demanded Sh1000 from the complainant promising to pay Sh1,300 for the trip along with the money.

The suspect then went to the back of the station, and Mr Ouna became suspicious and followed him only to see him running away.

Also read: How ‘fake’ lawyer represented clients at Makadara Law courts

Mr Barongo jumped on a waiting motorcycle, and the rider fled while Mr Ouna followed on another motorcycle.

Mr Ouna’s driver caught up with Mr Barongo and his accomplice near Embakasi Garrison, where they arrested the suspect as his accomplice sped away.

A matatu driver and his conductor joined Mr Ouna and his driver to subdue Mr Barongo, but the suspect smashed the windscreen and side mirror of their car in the commotion that ensued during the arrest.

Mr Ouna recovered his mobile phone and cash before Mr Barongo was taken to Embakasi Police Station.

Mr Kyambia remanded Mr Barongo in custody until Friday this week, when the prosecution will present its case against him and the exhibits in the case, before he is convicted and sentenced.

The magistrate will also set dates for the charge hearing, which the accused has denied.

Also read: ‘Fake’ DCI cop charged with impersonation, creating disturbance