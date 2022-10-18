Daring heist! Lone gunman storms forex bureau, steals Sh19m in cash





On Monday, October 17, 2022, a lone gunman stormed into a Forex Bureau in Garissa and threatened workers before making away with Sh19 million in cash.

Police say they have launched a search for the lone gunman who was captured on CCTV footage as he ordered the bureau workers around.

Also read: Exclusive: Nick Ndeda on why it didn’t work out with Betty Kyallo

In a police report seen by Nairobi News and filed at Garissa Police Station, Mr. Abdi Mohamed, the manager of the Bay Forex Bureau Limited (Dahabshil), had stepped out for lunch when the gunman attacked.

“He reported that at 2:30pm he had gone for lunch leaving behind two staff manning the counters when one person armed with a pistol entered the bureau, forced them to lie on the found and robbed them two bundles of US dollars; one contained USD80,000 and the other contained USD55,000,” the report read in part, adding that he also took Sh2.7 million which was in Kenya shillings.

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and regular police officers rushed to the scene and confirmed the incident.

Also read: Exclusive: How Alikiba’s efforts to reconcile with his wife hit a brick wall

The CCTV cameras captured the suspect wearing a cap, gloves, and a face mask.

Investigations into the incident have commenced, and efforts to trace and arrest the suspect are underway.

“Both staff sustained slight injuries and were rushed to hospital, treated and discharged in stable condition,” the statement further read.

Also read: Exclusive: TikTok queen Mimo Karanja on what makes her stand out

This comes barely a week after police officers in Nairobi shot and injured a lone man armed with a knife as he tried to rob customers at Equity Bank Branch in Nairobi West.

The unknown knife-wielding man allegedly stabbed two guards at the bank’s entrance as he forced his way in.

“We rushed to rescue the two guards as the man forcefully entered the bank. The injured have been taken to Nairobi West Hospital,” said a guard who witnessed what had transpired.

Also read our top stories today:

Exclusive: Sarah Kabu on ‘shaped’ and ‘flat’ backsides

Exclusive: Inside the spellbinding relationship between Nameless and daughter, Tumiso

Exclusive! I’m still married to Anerlisa Muigai – Ben Pol denies divorce is finalised