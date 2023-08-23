Dark side of using artificial intelligence to photoshop your photos

AI’s creative touch is also seen in entertainment where recommendation systems curate the digital content users consume. In social media content creation, Artificial Intelligence is now being used to generate text and scheduling posts to enhancing images and videos as well as streamline content production. It also allows a creator to effectively engage with their audiences by analyzing data on audience preferences.

Also read: Davido adds sparkle to his smile with diamond tooth worth millions of shillings

Creators are also using various Artificial Intelligence software to photoshop their images to make them look different physically, appear wealthy by faking lifestyles or photoshopping them in scenic locations across the world from the comfort of their living rooms.

However, on one app, a danger was noted whereby the software creators- in their lengthy terms and conditions- told users that once they used their software to photoshop themselves, their images- original and reproduced- would be used by the software company and there was nothing the user could do to stop them.

“Beware of these AI apps. The Remini app will use your face for whatever they want #reminiapp #aiapps #aibaby #termsandconditions #blackmirror,” said a TikTok content creator by the name Uncle Stef Made the Beat.

He went on to read and point out the app’s policy on using user generated content as they wish without seeking any permissions from the user.

Also read: War on makeup – Feminist empowerment or surrender to patriarchy?

“AI generated baby photos or business photos appeal to people but did y’all read the terms and conditions of the app? Of course you didn’t. So that’s why I’m going to do it for you…’By submitting, uploading, storing, communicating, sharing, publishing or making otherwise available any user generated content; and unless we indicate otherwise, you grant us a worldwide, perpetual, irrevocable non exclusive, royalty free, sub-licensable and transferrable license to use, publish and reproduce, publicly display, publicly perform, modify, adapt, translate, create derivative works from it, reverse engineer, broadcast, distribute, exploit or otherwise make available all user generated content or any portion thereof on any media or technology now known or later developed,” Uncles Stef said.

“…as well as the use of any name, likeness and any identifiable indicia as shown, conveyed in the user generated content through any medium or format or in any way permitted under the applicable law in ordinance with the applicable privacy, including the purposes of operating the products and developing new technologies and services. You will not be entitled compensation from any of us or our agents, licensees or assignees. That basically means you sold your soul to an AI company and they can put you in whatever they want to, wherever medium they want to and you can’t do anything about it. You don’t even get paid for it. Please, before you all start putting AI on your faces and bodies, read what you are signing up for,” he added.

Many apps across the world have been linked to allowing users to generate images that involve child porn, revenge porn or manufactured to spread fake news and fear. In reaction to Uncle Stef’s video, many people said this was one of the major reasons they did not jump on social media trends or sign up to any platform because they are popular. They went ahead to list several top social media platforms that have predatory terms and conditions; and bank on users not reading through the terms and conditions before they clicked on accept.

Also read: Cyberbullying – Defamatory video lands TikToker in trouble