Date set for President-elect William Ruto’s swearing-in

Deputy President William Ruto and presidential candidate for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Kenya Kwanza Alliance receives his election certificate from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati after being declared the winner of Kenya's presidential election at the IEBC National Tallying Centre at the Bomas of Kenya, in Nairobi, Kenya August 15, 2022. PHOTO | REUTERS

President-elect William Ruto will be sworn in as the fifth President of Kenya on September 5, 2022.

This follows Monday’s judgment by the Supreme Court of Kenya to uphold his victory in the August 9, 2022 polls.

The President-elect was announced the winner of the election on August 15 by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Had Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga not challenged Mr Ruto’s victory at the Supreme Court, the President-elect would have been sworn into office on August 29, 2022.

According to Article 141 of the Kenyan Constitution, the President-elect should be sworn in 14 days after the declaration of results by the national poll agency.

“The President-elect shall be sworn in on the fourteenth day after the date of the declaration of the result of the presidential election if no petition has been filed under Article 140,” the article states.

However, due to the case that was filed in court, the swearing-in ceremony of Mr Ruto who has served as the Deputy President of Kenya since 2013 will take place after seven days as of today, September 5, 2022.

“The President-elect- shall be sworn in on the seventh day following the date on which the court renders a decision declaring the election to be valid if any petition has been filed under Article 140.”

Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta has already constituted the Assumption of Office Committee to oversee the transition.

The constitution also states that the new President will be sworn into office at a public place between 10 am and 2pm.

Mr Ruto according to the results announced by IEBC chairman Wafula Mr Chebukati garnered 7,176,141 votes against Mr Odinga who garnered 6,942,930 votes.

George Wajackoyah came in third while Wahiga Mwaure settled for fourth.

