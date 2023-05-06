Dating? Bushra Sakshi opens up on her relationship with Crazy Kennar





Content Creator Bushra Sakshi says she has never been romantically involved with online comedian Crazy Kennar.

Despite Kennar being in a relationship with longtime girlfriend Natalie Asewe, there have been rumours that he has also been involved in an entanglement with Sakshi.

But Bushra, who met Kennar while in the university before they started working together, has denied the claims, insisting theirs is purely a professional relationship.

“We have never dated, we are more of bros. We have grown together and we won’t date but we are good colleagues and friends. So there is nothing to it,” Bushra said.

For six years Sakshi formed part of Kennar’s content creation team which is known for the production of popular comical skits Tales of Crazy Kennar. The two continue to collaborate despite parting ways.

“It’s part of the growth you know,” Bushra said about their part of ways.

Bushra, a Bachelor of Economics graduate, who is also an actress, now runs her platform on YouTube dubbed Adventures of Bushi.

