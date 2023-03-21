Daughter of the late veteran journalist Philip Ochieng found dead





Juliette Akinyi Ochieng, the American daughter of renowned journalist Philip Ochieng is dead.

The late Akinyi was discovered dead by police in her apartment in Dallas, Texas on March 14, 2023.

According to local media, prior to being found dead, Akinyi had been missing for days, prompting her close friend to file a missing person report.

Police went to her house after a missed call from a friend and found her body.

Akinyi was born in the US to Ochieng and an American mother and was raised there by her maternal relatives after her parents divorced and her father moved back to Kenya where he remarried.

Akinyi did not hear from her father for years until 1997 when she contacted him.

In 2016, she visited Kenya to meet her father.

Like her father, Akinyi was a journalist and former US Air Force Reserve and, in 2016, said that she was excited to meet her father for the “first time in memory”.

“My parents divorced when I was very young; afterwards, my father returned to Kenya. For half of my childhood, I was raised by older relatives of my mother,” said Akinyi before she visited Kenya then.

When Akinyi first contacted her father in 1997, he was elated.

“She did a good thing to look for me even though I had abandoned her. I am also happy with her because she keeps my name. American women, when they remarry, force their children to take on their next husband’s name,” Ochieng’s biographer, Liz Gitonga Wanjohi, writes in The 5th Columnist: A legendary journalist.

Ochieng, a celebrated wordsmith, editor, columnist and author whose stylish journalism captured readers’ imaginations for nearly five decades, died on in April 2021 in Awendo. He was 83.

His death, announced by his family members and said to be as a result of pneumonia, united the young and old who mourned the celebrated wordsmith.

