David Ndii accused of wasting public funds after accompanying DP Gachagua to welcome oil ship





David Ndii, the chairperson of the President’s Economic Advisory Council, earlier this week said that the Kenya Kwanza government was extremely wasteful in handling its resources.

He claimed that the current situation at the National Treasury where there are no funds to pay government employees and disburse funds to the counties could be attributed to the government’s unwise use of revenue earned from taxes.

“The government is very wasteful. There is no single day that I am not irritated by not just how wasteful it is, but also how deliberate and unbothered people [in the government] are in wasting the funds. There is nothing anyone can do [currently] to stop the wastage. No institution or administration can help change the situation, but what can be done is come up with systems that can try and put value for money, and also strengthen the Auditor-General’s office so that it can do more on value for money,” said Mr Ndii on April 10, 2023, during a live television interview on Citizen TV.

Fast forward to April 13, 2023, David Ndii was among the entourage that accompanied Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to Mombasa County to welcome an oil tanker that brought in 160, 000 metric tonnes of fuel under the Government-Government agreement at the Port of Mombasa. His presence in Mombasa County after claiming the government was unwise in its spending invited remarks regarding the per diems he received to accompany the DP on this trip.

Per diems are financial allowances given to government employees whenever they step out of the office and go to another location on official duty. While legitimate in its function to cater for transportation, food, accommodation and other expenses, some government employees have been known to abuse this allowance to earn money under the table for work not done. Others joyride on senior officials’ trips so that they too can be given per diems.

Nairobi News sampled some reactions to Ndii’s presence in Mombasa as seen below:

“The guy talking about government wastage was also in Mombasa to receive an oil tanker @DavidNdii, share the per diem,” said Kim Kajonee.

“Will they be going to “receive” all the tankers as they come?” asked Captain Haddock.

“You expected @DavidNdii not to participate in the wastage just because he talked about it?… it’s their time to eat. Ole wetu,” said The Cushite Wa Gathoni.

“I don’t see any wastage in government that’s why Ndii is wearing the same shirt he wore during last week interviews at citizen TV show,” said CPA-K Edison.

“Preaching water drinking wine,” added Mary.

“He is government. These people look exactly like they sound. Mikorofi tu,” opined Daniel Kotonya.

As the comments continued increasing, David Ndii revealed he had only been in Mombasa for four hours, eliciting further inquiries into how much money was spent to take him and the DP down to the coastal city.

“It is his time to EAT. He says he was in Mombasa for 4 hours as if he walked all the way there. These minions are wasting public funds,” said Patriotic Kenyan.

“Now give us the invoice of how much the DP and his entourage spent in the 4hrs they took to leave NRB to MSA to go receive an oil tanker. A presser in his resident was enough but twende MSA tukapande ile meli ya mafuta tupigwe picha (let’s go to Mombasa and get on the ship for a photo opportunity) is what we call wastage of public funds,” said iCamelus.

“There is a ministry of energy with officials was it necessary for the DP and entourage to go down to the coast and receive the oil consignment? This is a waste of public funds which could have been put to better use… ” added Salym M.

