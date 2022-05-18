David Ndii: Karua ‘lobbied’ to be Ruto’s running mate

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua at KICC in Nairobi on May 16,2022. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Economist and political analyst David Ndii has sensationally claimed that Martha Karua lobbied to be Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance before she switched allegiance.

Ndii has also claimed that Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana had similarly expressed interest in deputizing Dr Ruto.

“Not too long ago I was in a sitting with Martha and Kivutha in William Ruto’s Karen residence strategising defeating BBI. Both were eager contenders for his running mate,” Ndii said via Twitter.

Ndii, who is one of Ruto’s key economic advisors, worked for Azimio la Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga in the same capacity ahead of the 2013 and 2017 General Elections.

Ndii’s claims come barely two days after Mr Odinga picked Ms Karua as his running mate under the Azimio flag. The choice of Karua is believed to have informed the departure of Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka from Odinga’s camp.

DP Ruto, who is Odinga’s main challenger in the presidential race, picked Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate at the expense of Tharaka-Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, who has since announced that he will be taking a political break after the August polls.

“I have decided to take a break from active politics starting August 10. I have decided not to seek any appointed position whatsoever,” he said while pledging his support to the DP and Gachagua.

Odinga and Ruto, who are considered the front runners in the presidential race, are expected to face 12 other candidates in the August 9 General Election.