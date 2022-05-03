David Rudisha eyes elective seat in August 2022 polls

Kenya's David Lekuta Rudisha celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Men's 800m Final during the athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 16, 2016. AFP PHOTO

David Lekuta Rudisha is the latest in a string of media personalities to take a stab at elective politics.

The seasoned athlete has been cleared by the Independent, Electoral, and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest for the Kilgoris parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.

“Reference is made to the subject matter and your letter dated 29 April 2022 on the intention to contest election as Member of National Assembly, Kilgoris Constituency,” IEBC said in a letter.

“Pursuant to Article 85 of the Constitution and Section 34(fa) of the Political Parties Act 2011, David Lekuta Rudisha, is not a member of any registered party.”

Rudisha, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion, two-time World Champion (2011 and 2015), and world record holder in the 800 meters.

He will battle it with at least seven other aspirants after Kilgoris MP Mr Gideon Konchellah, shifted gears to focus on the Narok senatorial seat.

Those seeking to succeed Mr Konchellah are former Internal Security Minister Mr Julius Sunkuli, former National Environment Management Authority (Nema) board chairperson Mr John Dalton Konchellah, and former Rift Valley Education Director Mr John Ololtua.

Others are businessman Mr Joel Tasur, former Kilgoris CDF chairperson Mr Davis Dikirr, former National Intelligence Service officer Mr Richard Kelele, and Mr Shadrach Sabaya, a former secondary school teacher.

Rudisha is the first and only person to ever run 800m under 1:41.

He also holds the world’s best time in the 500 meters with a time of 57.69, and the African record for the 600 meters (1:13.10).

He won a record three consecutive Track and Field Athlete of the Year awards and the IAAF World Athlete of the Year award in 2010.

He missed a chance to represent Kenya at the 2019 World Championships and the 2020 Olympic Games due to injuries.

The 33-year-old had earlier announced he would retire soon after the 2020 Olympic Games but shelved the idea after he injured his back and twisted his ankle before the event.

Thereafter he has struggled with injuries and attempts to return to the track have not been successful.

In the recent past, he’s kept a low profile, keeping off the public limelight, and is seemingly aiming to chart a different path, trading the track for the highly charged political career.