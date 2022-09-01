Davidson Wakairu – Inside the fabulous lifestyle of David Murathe’s son





Known by his close friends as Braga, Davidson Wakairu, who is the son of Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe, has been making a name for himself.

Although most politicians often strive to keep their families away from the public, their lifestyles always has a way of unintentionally thrusting them into the limelight.

The same appears to be the case for Davidson, who recently celebrated his 30th birthday with lots of pomp, colour and live music from a band.

A businessman and environmental activist, Davidson has made a name for himself in way that is not linked to his famous father.

His NGO has planted 250,000 trees in various counties in Kenya with a target of 47,000,000 trees by 2022.

He is also the founder of the lobby group Vijana Amkeni, which aims at empowering young people across the country politically, socially and economically.

In 2019 interview with Switch TV, Davidson said he compelled to establish Vijana Amkeni by need for the youths to voice their issues.

“I saw the need to begin a movement that brings youth together to voice issues and be involved in national affairs. We use social media to mobilise each other,” he said

The entrepreneur owns and runs various companies with different interests, including Davidson Wakairu Gatuhi (DWG) Holdings and DWG Wines. Both companies market and promote wines.

He also owns a company called Czara Events under DWG Holdings which majors in organizing events. He is passionate about rejuvenating the events industry in the country and to use it to advance his political agenda.

On July,28, Davidson plunged into politics after he was listed among candidates whose names had been forwarded for consideration as nominated MCAs in the final nominees’ list gazetted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

His father, Mr Murathe, is also a successful businessman and influential politician who is considered among the most powerful political figures in the country.

Away from business and politics, Davidson is known for his fabulous lifestyle. He recently shared a photo of himself with Manchester City’s Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland at a luxurious Spanish beach bar called Playa padre.

Through his Instagram account, Davidson expressed gratitude for the chance meet the world renowned player.

“Enjoy life today, yesterday is gone and tomorrow is not promised,” he gushed out.

Davidson reportedly cruises around town in a Mercedes Benz Maybach, and another Mercedes Benz convertible.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing and Advertising from Marbella International University Centre in Spain.

