DCI close in on female assault main suspect





The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti has revealed the identity of the main suspect of Wangari Maathai road sexual assault.

Kintoi said the suspect was unmasked through digital forensics at the modern lab.

“The mastermind of the despicable sexual harassment incident that has attracted countrywide condemnation has finally been unmasked. This is after undercover agents drawn from the elite Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and DCI Nairobi Regional Headquarters,” Kinoti said.

He’s been identified as Zacharia Nyaora Obadia.

MOST WANTED

Kinoti said a manhunt for the suspect on Tuesday evening was not successful after he escaped a police dragnet, but was positively identified by his wife.

“The suspect has also been positively identified by his wife and other relatives in his rural home. It is only a matter of time before we arrest him,” he said.

The suspect was given 24 hours to surrender alongside his accomplices who have all been identified according to the DCI.

“His accomplices who were within the vicinity of the barbaric attack whether captured on the video clip or not, have all been identified scientifically and ordered to submit themselves at DCI headquarters before detectives catch up with them,” he added.

The incident has since the attention of President Uhuru Kenyatta who ordered a crackdown on all boda boda operators in Nairobi and across the country.

Kenyatta also ordered all boda boda riders to be registered afresh while at the same time cautioning leaders against politicising the issue.

Speaking at the International Women’s Day celebrations at the Kenya School of Government in Kabete, President Kenyatta said the crackdown should not be seen as targeting small businesses but to restore sanity in the sector.

“I want to refer to the video circulating. It was disheartening and it was only one of these incidents shown. I have ordered a crackdown on all boda boda operators starting here in Nairobi and moving across the country. I know we are in the busy season of politics, and some will say the government is harassing small business owners. There is no such thing,” he said.

The order came after more than 200 boda boda riders were on Tuesday arraigned at the Milimani law courts in Nairobi for flouting various traffic rules.

The accused were each slapped with fines ranging between Sh30,000 and Sh35,000 each.