DCI enlists 350 officers from the National Police Service

The entrance to the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations along Kiambu road. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO





A total of 350 police officers from the National Police Service have joined the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) across the country.

The officers who have been moved to the DCI include 21 inspectors, two sergeants and 12 corporals while the rest are constables.

They are scheduled to report at the DCI Academy in South C, Nairobi County to commence a six-month training programme at the end of which they will be officially posted to their various work stations.

The officers will fill the various vacant positions that were left by officer who either resigned or retired from the work force.

Interviews for the officers who had been shortlisted to join the DCI were conducted in March.

A total of 1,888 officers from the three units of GSU, regular and administration police were shortlisted for the interviews that were conducted at the respective regional police headquarters. The exercise ended on April 13, 2023.

The newly recruited DCI officers will boost the operations of the agency which has had its image tainted following revelations of an existence of a ‘killer’ unit dubbed the Special Service Unit (SSU) which has since been disbanded.

Deputy Inspector general Noor Gabow, in a statement, disbanded the unit following the orders of President William Ruto who blamed the unit for forced disappearances and murder of innocent Kenyans.

The last time such a recruitment was conducted is four years ago when more than 600 officers joined the DCI.

