DCI hunt for suspected killer boyfriend in college student death





Detectives from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) have launched a search for a man identified as VDJ Flex, linked to the murder of a 19-year-old college student.

The lifeless body of Purity Wangeci Kiringa, a student at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication, was discovered in a thicket in Mburiria estate in Kiambu county, with two stab wounds in the neck.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the detectives established that the 19-year-old had been killed elsewhere and her body dumped at the scene by her killers,” DCI wrote on their social media platforms.

Bloodstained bedding, clothes, and Purity’s identification documents were among the items recovered.

DCI says preliminary investigations revealed that Purity left college on Friday to visit her boyfriend in Kirigiti, Kiambu County.

“Preliminary investigations by crime scene detectives who immediately kicked off forensic investigations into the murder, established that the deceased left college yesterday, to visit her boyfriend who lives in Kirigiti, Kiambu county.”

According to her friends who the investigators interviewed at the college, Purity and the boyfriend recently had a misunderstanding.

“Purity and the boyfriend had a misunderstanding recently after she discovered that he was a thug and confronted him with the facts,” DCI added.

As detectives pursued the suspect, her body was moved to the City mortuary in Nairobi pending an autopsy.

The DCI has, in the meantime, appealed for information regarding VDJ Flex through their hotline number 0800 722 203.