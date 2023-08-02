DCI launch manhunt for Worldcoin registration organisers





Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, launched a manhunt for people who organized the registration process of Worldcoin in Nairobi.

Nairobi News has established that DCI sleuths attached to Nairobi Area are currently trying to find out who paid for the space at the Kenyatta International Conference Center (KICC) for the function to take place.

Already, Nairobi County officials have been questioned over the matter as the DCI sleuths and officials from the Data Protection office go on with the investigations.

“The officers want to find out what is the motive of the whole exercise which has attracted the attention and willingness to register from many Kenyans,” said a sleuth who spoke in confidence as they are not authorised to address the media.

This comes at the same time when the government banned activities of Worldcoin in the country.

In a statement, Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kithure Kindiki said that the government was concerned about the project, which he termed as controversial.

He said the government was already aware that thousands of Kenyans had already registered with it due to the promise of getting tokens that are currently valued at Sh7,786.

Prof Kindiki said that the suspension would be lifted at a time when all the government agencies following up on the matter agreed that there was no danger or risk in involving the players.

“Relevant security, financial services and data protection agencies have commenced inquiries and investigations to establish the authenticity and legality of the aforesaid activities, the safety and protection of the data being harvested, and how the harvesters intend to use the data,” read part of the statement.

He said that it will be critical that assurances of safety and the integrity of the financial transactions involved in registering a huge number of Kenyans is satisfied.

Prof Kindiki said that anyone found engaging in the activities will be arrested and prosecuted in court.

