DCI leaves KOT in stitches over senior cop’s drama with Busia babe





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has left Kenyans on Twitter talking after sharing a spicy story of how a senior cop in Busia opened fire after a disagreement with a woman.

Using a funny meme of someone carrying a tray full of drinks, the DCI advises women to avoid bringing fracas in joints and entertainment places by sticking to one partner only.

Also read: How Kenyan in the US ran a 7-year-con game that stole Sh116m

On the other hand, the DCI has also advised babes to normalize paying their bills to avoid embarrassment during this festive season.

“Babes are advised to reduce instances of ‘vawulences’ in entertainment joints by sticking to only one partner to avoid similar incidents and normalize to pay for their swallows when they make such moves,” advised DCI.

KOT has engaged the DCI in conversation following the incident with others advising the unit to leave the man alone.

Here we’re some reactions from KOT.

EVERYONE should settle their bills regardless of whatever they share or not share during or after because the resultant psychological and physiological pleasure and leisure is mutual. — drjoakim1935 (@Truthgauge1) December 30, 2022

Yes, let these babes normalise to foot their bills, or else they stick — Dantorish (@Dantorish1M) December 30, 2022

Kicheko itaniua bwana🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — B_RM (@robert_moturi) December 30, 2022

Also read: Catherine Kasavuli’s last post inspires Kenyans

Here is how the story of the cop unfolded as per DCI’s account:

A senior cop who is based in Teso, Busia County, caused a stir in Busia town after he fired in the air two times following an altercation over a woman

At around 11 pm, the cop walked into Didis pub in the company of a beautiful babe, only identified as Daisy, to unwind after a long day of protecting lives and property at a nearby police station.

The cop ordered drinks, and the two imbibed the frothy waters while conversing in low tones. Daisy occasionally giggled during their private chats while leaning on the cop’s shoulder, leaving him beaming with excitement.

“All went well in the pub located at the border town with Uganda as other revellers danced with their partners to slow Madillu tunes that set the mood for a happy ending, to crown the Christmas festivities.”

Also read: Inside the Diamond Platnumz and manager Sallam SK battle for assets

However, at around 2:30 am, the woman spotted a man she knew sitting at an adjacent table and joined him for a brief chat. This appears to have irked the senior cop, who paid for his swallows only and left in a huff, leaving the woman to her own devices and with her bill to settle!

Efforts by the woman to go after the commander and explain that things were not as he thought fell on deaf ears, as the officer leapt into his vehicle and took off towards Amerkwai

with 15 rounds of 9mm calibre and fired two rounds in the air, the duo scampering for dear life and attracting the attention of police officers from Adungosi police station who rushed to the scene.

Also read: Watch! Ayra Starr falls on stage at Afrochella

The officer said that he thought his life was in danger after the motorbike blocked the road prompting him to fire in the air.

However, the officer’s firearm was confiscated, and an Inquiry File No. 3/2022 was opened at Adungosi Police station to investigate the matter conclusively.

Also, read our top stories today:

Leaked: WhatsApp group where Size 8 cancelled appointment with ‘gay’ stylist

How comedian Alex Mathenge cheated death after drink was spiked by hot date

Woman dies mysteriously while in bed with her husband