DCI nab fraud suspects in Nairobi





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has cracked a cable of suspected fraudsters who are suspected of conning traders of goods while purporting to have been contracted by a non-governmental organization supplying basic needs items to starving families in Samburu County.

The suspected fraudsters have allegedly been arrested after numerous complaints were made to the DCI by traders who lost goods worth millions of money.

They include Abdi Ibrahim Issack who was charged with conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor after allegedly colluding with others in defrauding a trader of goods worth Sh29, 092, 325 in Nairobi in January this year.

Issack was charged with conspiring with others to defraud Amina Abdinoor Ali who supplied the goods including cooking oil, bar soaps and mosquito nets at a warehouse in Industrial Area in Nairobi between January 7th and 13th.

At Kibera law courts, Issack was also charged with obtaining the goods by false pretenses contrary to section 313 of the penal code, jointly with others who have been charged at the same courts.

Issack’s accomplices Ismail Adan Abdul alias Farmaajo and Adan Ibrahim were charged before senior principal magistrate Esther Bhoke last week where they denied the charges.

They are accused of obtaining the goods by falsely pretending that they were in a position to pay for them, a fact they knew to be false.

The suspects approached the complainant claiming to have been given a contract to supply the cooking oil, bar soaps and mosquito nets to the NGO which intended to distribute them to needy Samburu residents.

The complainant visited the alleged NGO’s purported offices where they were assured the suspects had been given a local purchase order to supply the items and that the tender was genuine.

Issack denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua.

Detective corporal Jeremiah Musango of DCI headquarters filed an affidavit at the court opposing cash bail terms for Issack.

“I swear this affidavit on behalf of the applicant (DCI) and pray to have the suspect be admitted to strong bond terms commensurate to the value of goods obtained from the complainant,” Cpl. Musango stated in the affidavit.

Musango said that Issack is under active investigations after another businesswoman lodged a complaint against him claiming she was conned of goods worth Sh11 million by the suspect and his accomplices.

He said the complaint was made at Central Police Station vide OB122/10/05/2022 by businesswoman Fatuma Abdikarim.

Ms Abdikarim told police that she supplied Issack and others with 2000 jerricans of cooking oil, 450 cartons of whitewash bar soaps and 200 bags of 50 kilos, of sugar at their warehouse located along Road A at Industrial Area in Nairobi.

Issack was released on a bond of Sh2 million with a surety of similar amount and an alternative cash bail of Sh600, 000, just like Abdul and Ibrahim who were released on similar terms by Bhoke.

The matter will be mentioned on May 31 when it will be consolidated with that of Abdul and Ibrahim